Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.29

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of RESI stock opened at GBX 86.85 ($1.06) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.57. Residential Secure Income has a 52 week low of GBX 80 ($0.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 117.50 ($1.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £160.82 million and a PE ratio of 1,058.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 100.62.

In other Residential Secure Income news, insider Robert Whiteman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £18,200 ($22,192.42).

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

