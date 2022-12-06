ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Shares Gap Up to $219.35

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $219.35, but opened at $226.99. ResMed shares last traded at $216.17, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

ResMed Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.96.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. The business had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.90%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total transaction of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $848,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,538,362.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,815 shares of company stock worth $16,853,023 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,827,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in ResMed by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in ResMed by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,038,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in ResMed by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

