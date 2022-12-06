Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) SVP Sells $231,278.80 in Stock

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $231,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 187,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Resolute Forest Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RFP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.96. 244,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,292. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RFP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resolute Forest Products

About Resolute Forest Products

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Resolute Forest Products by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Resolute Forest Products by 16,255.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Featured Articles

