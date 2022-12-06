Reviewing BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) & New Gold (NYSE:NGD)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) and New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BHP Group and New Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group $65.10 billion 1.42 $30.90 billion N/A N/A New Gold $745.50 million 1.05 $140.60 million $0.14 8.21

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than New Gold.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BHP Group 2 4 3 0 2.11 New Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BHP Group and New Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

BHP Group presently has a consensus target price of $65.10, suggesting a potential upside of 4.19%. Given BHP Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BHP Group is more favorable than New Gold.

Risk & Volatility

BHP Group has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Gold has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of BHP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of New Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of BHP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of New Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BHP Group and New Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group N/A N/A N/A New Gold 15.68% 0.50% 0.21%

Summary

New Gold beats BHP Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. The company is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; and potash development activities. In addition, it provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About New Gold

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada. It also operates the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.