Reviewing MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) and UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

MediciNova and UroGen Pharma are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

MediciNova has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UroGen Pharma has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MediciNova and UroGen Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova 0 0 1 0 3.00 UroGen Pharma 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

MediciNova currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 142.91%. UroGen Pharma has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 128.64%. Given MediciNova’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MediciNova is more favorable than UroGen Pharma.

This table compares MediciNova and UroGen Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova N/A -16.76% -15.88% UroGen Pharma -175.16% -572.49% -78.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MediciNova and UroGen Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova $4.04 million 29.99 -$10.13 million N/A N/A UroGen Pharma $48.04 million 3.93 -$110.82 million ($4.83) -1.72

MediciNova has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UroGen Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.4% of MediciNova shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of MediciNova shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of UroGen Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MediciNova beats UroGen Pharma on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction. Its product pipeline also includes MN-221 (bedoradrine), a selective beta-2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma; MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent for treating solid tumor cancers. The company has collaboration agreements with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; Angiogene Pharmaceuticals Ltd.; and Meiji Seika Kaisha Ltd. MediciNova, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution. The company's lead product candidate is UGN-102, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It is also developing UGN-301 for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company has a license agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited for developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products that contain RTGel and clostridial toxins; Agenus Inc. to develop, make, use, sell, import, and commercialize products of Agenus for the treatment of cancers of the urinary tract via intravesical delivery; and strategic research collaboration with MD Anderson to advance investigational treatment for high-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

