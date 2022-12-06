Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.60.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of REYN opened at $31.50 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average is $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 270.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,478,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,457,000 after buying an additional 1,809,434 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,789,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,144,000 after buying an additional 1,033,057 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 33.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,795,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,012,000 after buying an additional 707,622 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 442.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 796,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,720,000 after buying an additional 649,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,040,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,801,000 after buying an additional 236,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.