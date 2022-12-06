Ripio Credit Network Price Down 6% This Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 16% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.25 million and $8,159.42 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010590 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005895 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036324 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00053336 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005847 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021355 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00239254 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

