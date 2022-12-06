Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Cut to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Roots Stock Performance

Shares of RROTF opened at $2.01 on Friday. Roots has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

