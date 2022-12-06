Roots (TSE:ROOT) Downgraded to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Roots (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$4.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$5.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Roots from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Roots Stock Performance

TSE ROOT opened at C$2.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.00. Roots has a 52 week low of C$2.61 and a 52 week high of C$3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$123.07 million and a PE ratio of 6.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.05.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

