Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BIO. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.00.

BIO stock traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $399.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,277. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $401.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $770.76.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

