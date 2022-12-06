RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Receives GBX 1,150 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,150 ($14.02).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RS1. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($12.93) price target on shares of RS Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of RS Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on RS Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.85) to GBX 1,250 ($15.24) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on RS Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.80) to GBX 820 ($10.00) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

LON RS1 opened at GBX 939 ($11.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 1,655.26. RS Group has a twelve month low of GBX 790 ($9.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,169 ($14.25). The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 953.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

