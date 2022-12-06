Ruth Porat Purchases 20,000 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ruth Porat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Ruth Porat purchased 156 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.38 per share, for a total transaction of $14,411.28.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.97. 8,929,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,730,612. The firm has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.54 and a 52-week high of $141.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.59.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 172,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.90.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

