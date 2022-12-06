Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.07 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.068 per share by the energy company on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $12.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.58.

Sabine Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SBR traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.68. The company had a trading volume of 55,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,572. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.76. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $90.73.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 30.1% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 7,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 56.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

