Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $7.54 on Major Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $157.03 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.54 or 0.00044295 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00125560 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00223517 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00060335 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 7.54165155 USD and is down -8.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.