Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives $50.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAGE. StockNews.com lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 183.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

About Sage Therapeutics

Shares of SAGE opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

