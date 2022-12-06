Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

SAIA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Saia from $242.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $8.64 on Monday, hitting $229.08. The company had a trading volume of 337,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $344.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.43 and a 200 day moving average of $208.69. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Saia by 900.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

