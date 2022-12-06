SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 68,900 National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 68,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. National Energy Services Reunited accounts for approximately 0.1% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of National Energy Services Reunited at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 80.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NESR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,536. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $10.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

