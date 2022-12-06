SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 0.3% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 202.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 68.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.28.

DVN traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.30. 133,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,979,491. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.13%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

