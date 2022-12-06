Saitama (SAITAMA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $46.99 Million

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $46.99 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saitama token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Saitama has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17,062.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010819 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036117 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00050554 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005795 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021098 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00240931 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Saitama Profile

SAITAMA is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. The official website for Saitama is www.saitamatoken.com. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00104435 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,503,889.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saitamatoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

