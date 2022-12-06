Saltmarble Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $846.95 Million (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Saltmarble token can currently be purchased for about $17.43 or 0.00102569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Saltmarble has traded up 52.1% against the U.S. dollar. Saltmarble has a total market cap of $846.95 million and $1.06 million worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Saltmarble alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $971.66 or 0.05722855 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00500367 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,121.92 or 0.30170719 BTC.

Saltmarble Profile

Saltmarble’s genesis date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,600,000 tokens. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble.

Saltmarble Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 19.24997194 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,066,879.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saltmarble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saltmarble should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saltmarble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saltmarble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saltmarble and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.