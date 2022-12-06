Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Trading Up 6.7%

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.45 and last traded at $47.93. Approximately 205,771 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,238,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($110.53) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Sanofi Trading Up 8.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $124.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.96.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

About Sanofi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNY. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Sanofi by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 60,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sanofi by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading

