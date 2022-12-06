Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Trading Up 6.7%

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.45 and last traded at $47.93. Approximately 205,771 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,238,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.93.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($110.53) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $124.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.96.
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
