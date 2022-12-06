Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Cheuvreux cut Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. UBS Group cut Sanofi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($110.53) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from €120.00 ($126.32) to €89.00 ($93.68) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.88.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $44.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

