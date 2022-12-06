SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,848 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications makes up about 1.7% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.35% of SBA Communications worth $119,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,875,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,165,000 after purchasing an additional 783,686 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 93.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,396,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,617,000 after purchasing an additional 674,248 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 45.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,344,000 after purchasing an additional 652,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,847,000 after purchasing an additional 366,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 476.5% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 387,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,218,000 after purchasing an additional 320,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SBA Communications from $323.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.60.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.12 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.67. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

