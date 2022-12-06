Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Price Target Increased to €7.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.50 ($6.84) to €7.50 ($7.89) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Schaeffler from €7.40 ($7.79) to €6.60 ($6.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Schaeffler Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SCFLF opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.59.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

