Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on January 10th

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Schneider National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Schneider National has a payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Schneider National to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SNDR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.62.

Insider Activity at Schneider National

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $25,894,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Schneider National by 429,550.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 691,577 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after buying an additional 391,471 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,448,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,947,000 after buying an additional 258,986 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 242.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after buying an additional 251,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Stories

