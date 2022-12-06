Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s current price.

SAIC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC stock opened at $113.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $117.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,651,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Articles

