Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kora Management LP

Kora Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,763,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,500 shares during the period. SEA comprises approximately 83.1% of Kora Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Kora Management LP’s holdings in SEA were worth $251,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SEA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,992,583. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sea Limited has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $267.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About SEA

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lowered shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.87.

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.