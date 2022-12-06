SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) and Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Head to Head Comparison

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) and Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SeaChange International and Red Violet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaChange International -43.80% -7.97% -6.13% Red Violet 0.73% 0.53% 0.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SeaChange International and Red Violet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaChange International $27.31 million 0.74 -$7.43 million ($0.26) -1.54 Red Violet $44.02 million 7.60 $650,000.00 $0.02 1,204.10

Volatility & Risk

Red Violet has higher revenue and earnings than SeaChange International. SeaChange International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Violet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

SeaChange International has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Violet has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SeaChange International and Red Violet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaChange International 0 1 0 0 2.00 Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.1% of SeaChange International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of Red Violet shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of SeaChange International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Red Violet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Red Violet beats SeaChange International on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaChange International

(Get Rating)

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices. It also provides an advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, the company offers client application, a multiscreen user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, it provides professional, and maintenance and technical support services, as well as managed services. The company sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales process, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. It serves cable system operators, telecommunications companies, and satellite operators, as well as broadcasters and other content providers. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Red Violet

(Get Rating)

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk. The company serves financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, and telecommunication companies; law enforcement and government agencies; and collections, corporate security, and investigative firms, as well as solutions used for purposes, such as risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective customers, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current customers, as well as through direct sales. Red Violet, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

