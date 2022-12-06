Seaport Global Advisors LLC Sells 436 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,297,000 after acquiring an additional 482,858 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,848,000 after acquiring an additional 420,878 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 62.0% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 404,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,885,000 after purchasing an additional 261,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.13.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $148.36 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.14 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.66.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 77.12%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

