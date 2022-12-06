Seaport Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after buying an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after buying an additional 972,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $168,365,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $141,873,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 257.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 258,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,588,000 after buying an additional 185,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Trading Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $120.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.98 and its 200-day moving average is $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.21 and a 52 week high of $332.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 32,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $5,415,184.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 290,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,811,914.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731 over the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.97.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

