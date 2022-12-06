Second Half Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,000. WEC Energy Group accounts for about 2.9% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 7,382.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,408,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,069,000 after buying an additional 1,296,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,843,133,000 after buying an additional 1,232,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after buying an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 193.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,647,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,820,000 after buying an additional 1,085,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.09.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $94.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,121. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

