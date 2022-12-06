SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Morgan Stanley

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

SCWX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SecureWorks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $6.68 on Friday. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $567.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SecureWorks by 4.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 224,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 32,343 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

