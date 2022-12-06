SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Morgan Stanley

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.
SCWX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SecureWorks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $11.50.
SecureWorks Trading Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ SCWX opened at $6.68 on Friday. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $567.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks
About SecureWorks
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SecureWorks (SCWX)
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.