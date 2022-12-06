Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,303 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $43,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 12.3% in the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 42.9% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $1,087,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $176.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.44. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.84.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

