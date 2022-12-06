Sei Investments Co. Buys 17,204 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.40% of Graco worth $40,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Graco in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Graco in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Graco in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 28.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Graco Trading Down 2.0 %

Graco stock opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.18.

Graco Increases Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $545.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.45 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 21.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Insider Activity at Graco

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

