Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $40,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $239.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $475.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.83.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.64 million. Equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

WST has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

