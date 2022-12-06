Sei Investments Co. Has $38.77 Million Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,956 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.17% of GATX worth $38,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GATX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 88.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 8.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in GATX by 59.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in GATX in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $84,648.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at $537,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $84,648.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at $537,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $91,989.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,035.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,160 shares of company stock worth $440,313 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GATX Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GATX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of GATX to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of GATX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.67.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $110.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.28 and its 200-day moving average is $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.07. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $84.96 and a twelve month high of $127.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.66 million. GATX had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.54%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

