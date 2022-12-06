Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 476.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 447,792 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $41,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $103.55 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.25.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stephens began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.26.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

