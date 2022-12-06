Select Harvests Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:SHV)

Select Harvests Limited (ASX:SHV – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.

Select Harvests Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 2.55.

About Select Harvests

Select Harvests Limited engages in the processing, packaging, marketing, and distribution of edible nuts, dried fruits, seeds, muesli, and various natural health foods in Australia. It grows, processes, and sells almonds to the food industry from company owned and leased almond orchards, as well as holds a portfolio of approximately 9,262 hectares of almond orchards located in Victoria, New South Wales, and South Australia.

