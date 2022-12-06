Select Harvests Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:SHV)

Select Harvests Limited (ASX:SHV – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.
Select Harvests Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 2.55.
About Select Harvests
