SentinelOne Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 7,154 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 108% compared to the average daily volume of 3,439 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on S shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SentinelOne to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair started coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.47.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:S traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.13. 78,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,213,439. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.57. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $99,579.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,006.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $32,251.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $99,579.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 238,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,006.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $513,457. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 7.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SentinelOne by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.