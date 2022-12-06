Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) PT Raised to GBX 2,750

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,700 ($32.92) to GBX 2,750 ($33.53) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Investec raised shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Severn Trent from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,800 ($34.14) to GBX 2,680 ($32.68) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,903.33.

Severn Trent Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of STRNY stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.65. 408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,659. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average of $33.04. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $42.35.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

