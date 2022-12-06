SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a 2,400.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of 2,900.00.

OTCMKTS SGHHF opened at 16.65 on Tuesday.

SG Holdings Co,Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the delivery, logistics, and real estate businesses in Japan and internationally. It offers domestic or international delivery services; logistics solutions, including warehouse storage, needle and product inspection, and logistics processing to sea, air, and land transport; and international transport, customs clearance, and regional transport and delivery services.

