SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a 2,400.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of 2,900.00.
SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
OTCMKTS SGHHF opened at 16.65 on Tuesday.
About SG Holdings Co.,Ltd.
