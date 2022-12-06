Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Increases Dividend to GBX 5.10 Per Share

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.06) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $4.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shaftesbury Stock Down 1.6 %

SHB stock opened at GBX 353.20 ($4.31) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 364.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 451.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 351.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58. Shaftesbury has a 52 week low of GBX 322.80 ($3.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 659 ($8.04).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 654 ($7.97) to GBX 537 ($6.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

