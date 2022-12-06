Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Receives GBX 627.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 611.75 ($7.46).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 654 ($7.97) to GBX 537 ($6.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

Shaftesbury Trading Down 1.6 %

LON:SHB opened at GBX 353 ($4.30) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58. Shaftesbury has a 12 month low of GBX 322.80 ($3.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 659 ($8.04). The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 351.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 364.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 451.29.

Shaftesbury Increases Dividend

Shaftesbury Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $4.80. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

(Get Rating)

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.