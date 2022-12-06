Shell (NYSE:SHEL) PT Raised to GBX 2,987 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,761 ($33.67) to GBX 2,987 ($36.42) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.36) to GBX 2,950 ($35.97) in a research report on Friday. Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.87) to GBX 2,922 ($35.63) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,428,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156,495. Shell has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $203.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.54.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Shell will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,770,344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,033,532,000 after acquiring an additional 515,019 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shell by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,067,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $998,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,431 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $677,739,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,773,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,001 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $549,346,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

