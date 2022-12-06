ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC cut its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. ShockWave Medical accounts for 0.8% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 145.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after buying an additional 19,280 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 643.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,686,000 after buying an additional 120,809 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the second quarter valued at $669,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 10.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 22.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after buying an additional 13,345 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ShockWave Medical Stock Down 2.7 %
ShockWave Medical stock opened at $243.11 on Tuesday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.56.
In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total value of $1,047,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,118,358.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total transaction of $1,047,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,118,358.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $191,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,950 shares of company stock valued at $13,925,684. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
ShockWave Medical Company Profile
ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.
