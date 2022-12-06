Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 761.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 790.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 978.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 352.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 1,680.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $153.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.91.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

