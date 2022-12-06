Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sierra Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:BSRR traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $21.83. 23,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michele M. Gil bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,657,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 116,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 158,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 75,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

