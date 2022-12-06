Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.40-$12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.77 billion-$7.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.74 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.40-12.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.50.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

SIG stock opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.48. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $98.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $373,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 268.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

