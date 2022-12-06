Singapore Airlines Limited (SINGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1254 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.
Singapore Airlines Stock Performance
SINGY opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. Singapore Airlines has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55.
Singapore Airlines Company Profile
