SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded SITE Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.95.
SITE Centers Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE:SITC opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 90.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 19,678 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 392.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,269 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.
SITE Centers Company Profile
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
