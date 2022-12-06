SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded SITE Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.95.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:SITC opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of SITE Centers

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 90.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 19,678 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 392.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,269 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.